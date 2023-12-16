First Warning Forecast: 50/50 weekend: Dry Saturday, Wet and Windy Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the pick day of the weekend. Clouds will build in as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s. A few areas could reach the 60 degree mark.

Sunday is going to be wet and windy as a coastal storm impacts the area. Rain will move in by late morning into the early afternoon. Expect moderate to heavy rainfall at times. 2-3 inches is possible. Localized flooding could also be an issue in areas with poor drainage. The rain will continue through Monday morning. Winds will crank up Sunday afternoon and evening, especially along the coast. Wind advisories are in place for coastal locations. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs topping out in the low 60s.

Monday will start off wet, but end dry. Expect showers during the morning hours and then quickly drying out by midday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s early and then fall a few degrees during the day.

Much colder on Tuesday. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will only warm to the low 40s, but it will feel closer to the 30s due to the winds.

Another sunny and cold day on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s.

We'll rebound to the low 50s by Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

