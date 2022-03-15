First Warning Forecast: 60s and 70s continue, storm chances late Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Just 5 days away from the First Day of Spring! Spring-like temperatures and showers will be the story for the rest of the week.

A few clouds around today with highs in the upper 60s and even a few 70s. A few more clouds will build in overnight with lows in the mid and upper 40s.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the daylight hours will be dry with showers and storms possible by the late evening hours. Showers and storms will continue overnight and into the first part of Thursday. The entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. If you have St. Patrick's Day plans, just make them for a little later in the day.

Drying out and warming up just in time to end the work. Highs will soar to the low 70s.

Showers will return on Saturday with highs near 70.

Looking dry for those of you running the Shamrock on Sunday. It's also the First Day of Spring. We'll see highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

