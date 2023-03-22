First Warning Forecast: 70s for the rest of the week, a few chances for showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds will build in today with highs in the 60s. We could see a couple spotty showers.

The two warmest days will be on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to the upper 70s. Friday is looking interesting. A front will sag across the area, so a pretty big temperature spread is possible. We could see highs range from the 50s to the north to the 80s to the south. We will continue to monitor these freaky Friday temperatures.

WTKR News 3

We could see a stray shower today, but the next best chance will come on Friday and Saturday. Even on Saturday, rain chances continue to trend lower. Temperatures are trending warmer in the mid and upper 70s.

WTKR News 3

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

Sunday is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday with highs warming to the mid 60s on Monday and low 60s on Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

