First Warning Forecast: 70s in the first week of January

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy New Year! 2023 started off with dense fog, then turned out to be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to climb the first week of this new year and we have another chance for storms midweek.

Tonight, dense patchy fog will likely form again, especially along the coast and in NC. Lows drop into the mid 40s overnight.

Clouds increase ahead of our next system on Monday. We start the day with patchy fog, eventually seeing some sunshine at times. Highs return to the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, we enter the warm sector of this system. Winds start to pick up and temperatures climb to 70°. There will be a lot of cloud cover Tuesday, but the daytime hours should remain dry. Scattered showers start moving in late Tuesday night and continue throughout the entire day Wednesday. Thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs stay in the low 70s Wednesday and winds remain quite breezy.

The cold front will pass through Wednesday night. We could see a few lingering showers on Thursday. This front cools us down the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday in the upper 50s drop to highs in the upper 40s starting Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 40s throughout the weekend. Lows this weekend will drop down to the mid 30s. While it will be a chilly weekend, it will be a dry one with plenty of sunshine.