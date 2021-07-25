First Warning Forecast: 90s making a comeback

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Hopefully you've enjoyed the pleasant weather the past few days because it will soon be coming to an end.

Heat and humidity begin to build starting tonight. Lows will be warmer around 70°. A stray shower is possible. The 90s return Sunday and temperatures look to stay in the low 90s most of next week. Humidity will also return to those soupy-feeling levels.

An approaching cold front Monday will stall over Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina Tuesday, remaining stalled through Friday. With the front's approach, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the night. After that, daily isolated rain/storm chances the rest of the workweek.

The stalled boundary will finally start to advance south in the form of a cold front later Friday into Saturday morning. That should cool us down to the mid 80s next weekend.

In the Atlantic, a low pressure system sitting off the Florida coast has a 60% chance of becoming a more organized tropical system over the next 48 hours. Potentially becoming Tropical Depression Fred. Right now, it looks like it will sit around the same area and not impact us locally, but that could change in the coming days if it does become an organized system.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER