First Warning Forecast: 90s today, flood threat Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It will be mostly dry today, but keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures and humidity will start to climb once again. Highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

An approaching cold front Monday stalls over the area Tuesday and remains there through the rest of the workweek. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms Monday. Storms will bring heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding, especially in urban areas. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a shower or storm on Tuesday with high in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will warm to the low 90s with a spotty storm possible. The hottest day of the week is looking to be Thursday with highs near 93 with a chance for a spotty storm once again. A cold front will move in by the end of the week with a chance of scattered storms by Friday with highs near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Code Yellow (Moderate)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

A well-defined low pressure area located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity mainly to the east and southeast of the center. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and a tropical depression could still form later today or early Monday while the system drifts westward toward the east coast of Florida. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 2 day: MEDIUM (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

