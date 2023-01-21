First Warning Forecast: A 50/50 weekend ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We’ve got a bit of something for everyone this weekend! Temperatures continue to cool Saturday, then we have some wet and windy weather moving in.

Saturday will be a dry day with chilly highs in the upper 40s. The day starts off with lots of sunshine, but clouds will build later in the afternoon ahead of an approaching system.

This system passes through on Sunday. Scattered showers start moving in from the southwest to the northeast Sunday morning around 9 AM. Rain becomes more widespread at times and heavier throughout the afternoon and evening. You may even hear some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. With this system, it will also get windy. 10-20 MPH winds gusting to 30 MPH. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s Sunday.

wtkr

There may be a few lingering showers early Monday morning, but much of Monday looks dry with clouds clearing out. Highs will be just a few degrees cooler for the start of the workweek in the seasonable low 50s.

Another system passes through on Wednesday. We’ll again see a return of stronger winds helping temperatures reach the low 60s. Scattered rain showers look especially likely Wednesday afternoon into the night.

Behind that system, temperatures cool again for the end of the workweek. Highs in the low 50s Thursday and upper 40s Friday. While it will be chillier, it will be a mostly dry and partly cloudy end to the week.