First Warning Forecast: A better day today, mild through the end of February

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the pick of the weekend. After some morning clouds, skies will clear and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer in the low 60s. More clouds will be around and we could see a few showers by the afternoon and evening. Nothing too major.

The spring-like stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week.

Tuesday is looking gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the mid 60s.

A little wet and unsettled by the end of the week. Expect showers on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs near 70. A little cooler, but still not bad on Friday with highs in the low 60s.

