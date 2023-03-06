Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A big cool down coming later in the workweek

Posted at 7:44 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 19:44:35-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We ended the weekend with another great day. Lots of sunshine and highs around the mid 60s. We’ll stay in a dry stretch with plenty of sunshine for a while, but a big cool down is headed our way later in the workweek.

This evening into tonight, we’ll have passing clouds. Lows around the low 40s.

Monday stays dry and we’ll have more sunshine than clouds. High temperatures in the lower 60s. On Tuesday, we have a dry cold front passing through. That will bring us stronger winds Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs rise into the upper 60s Tuesday before plunging to 50° Wednesday.

The second half of the week stays with below-average temperatures in the lower 50s. A system passing through near the weekend brings scattered showers Friday afternoon into Saturday. There will be a brief bump in temperatures into the upper 50s Saturday before cooling to the low 50s again Sunday.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM! Clocks get moved forward an hour.

