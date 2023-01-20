First Warning Forecast: A big cool down coming with sunshine

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We had a taste of Spring today with highs in the low 70s! It won’t last long though. Temperatures drop heading into the weekend.

Clouds clear out tonight and lows drop into the upper 40s. We stay breezy with 10-20 MPH west-northwest winds tonight into tomorrow. Despite the plentiful sunshine Friday, highs will only warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be even cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Clouds start to build later in the day Saturday ahead of our next system that passes through Sunday.

This system will bring us stronger winds that bump temperatures back up into the mid 50s. Scattered showers look to start moving in from the southwest around 10AM. So, it will be an especially soggy Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers could linger into Monday morning’s commute time. Otherwise, Monday is looking decently dry with some sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Dry and a bit cooler Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s. Then, another system moves through on Wednesday. Winds pick up again, warming temperatures into the upper 50s. Scattered showers likely move in Tuesday night and continue throughout a good chunk of Wednesday. The second half of the workweek looks drier with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s.