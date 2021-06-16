First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat and humidity to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Throughout this evening an isolated shower may develop along the coast from the sea breeze, but most areas should remain dry. Patchy fog may form tonight. High pressure builds over our region Thursday and continues to influence our weather Friday. That will filter in a bit more pleasant air. Thursday starts off cooler, but will overall be less humid and comfortable with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few light isolated to scattered showers across North Carolina midday Thursday can’t be ruled out. Friday continues to feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s as we see more of a southerly wind flow.

This weekend the heat really cranks up! We could approach the mid 90s Saturday! Sunday into next week, temperatures will remain close to 90 and the humidity will return. A more summer-like pattern this weekend. The good news, this weekend is trending drier. Both Saturday and Sunday during the day look dry, just a stray PM shower possible. So, any outdoor Father’s Day plans look good to go!

In the tropics, we’re watching a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southern coast. It has a 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 90% chance of formation in the next 5 days. Toward the beginning of next week, this tropical activity could get picked up in upper-level atmospheric flow and bring us tropical moisture as well as a rain chance.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday with a bit greater storm chance Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front that should help push out that tropical airmass.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

