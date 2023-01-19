First Warning Forecast: A brief preview of April with highs in the 70s Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We have a bit of a roller coaster ride in both temperatures and precipitation chances the next several days.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and lows drop into the mid 40s. We stay dry overnight, but isolated showers pop-up Thursday morning and continue off and on throughout the day. Just some spotty activity, so not a whole lot of rain expected, but it’s probably still a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand.

Despite the clouds and spotty showers, Thursday will be warm! Highs around 70°. That will be thanks to stronger south winds of 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.

A cold front will pass through Thursday night and start cooling us down for the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s Friday. Winds stay breezy, but there will be a return of lots of sunshine Friday!

Saturday will be the coolest and driest day this weekend with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will feel a bit more pleasant temperature-wise with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but it will be a wetter day. Scattered showers are expected pretty much all day.

A few showers could linger into earlier Monday morning and highs remain in the mid 50s. Late Tuesday, throughout Tuesday night, into Wednesday another system brings us more scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Highs for the first half of the workweek will be in the low to mid 50s.