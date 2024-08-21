First Warning Forecast: A brief taste of fall before summer-like temps return

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Plenty of sunshine to go around today with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon with low humidity.

The below normal temperatures and humidity will stick with us at least through Thursday. Temperatures get a bit warmer as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s and we get even warmer as we head into the upcoming work-week. Highs near 90 return by next Wednesday. Rain chances throughout this stretch remain low as a below normal amount of rainfall is expected through the end of the month.

Tropical Update

As of 8/21/24 at 6 am:

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

