First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding.

Most of Saturday will feature a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity. Much of the day should be decently dry and it looks like we’ll even have some decent periods of sunshine! Winds die down and switch to a southerly flow. High temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Don’t get too used to these nicer conditions just yet… Ian’s remnants head east and return to Hampton Roads Sunday into the start of the workweek.

Expect scattered to widespread rain showers, stronger north-northeast winds, and more rounds of tidal flooding the second part of Sunday, throughout Monday, and into Tuesday morning. Once we dry out by the middle of the workweek, we’ll finally be done with Ian’s remnants. Lots of sunshine and dry weather will return the entire second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will be up and down. Highs go from the mid 70s Saturday to the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday, back into the mid 70s Thursday.

