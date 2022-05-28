First Warning Forecast: A calm and warm Memorial Day weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A calmer, drier and warmer Memorial Day weekend on tap.

After some overnight and early morning showers, skies will gradually clear today resulting in a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s, but dewpoints will fall into the 50s, making for a less muggy day.

Sunshine will continue on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day will turn warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit more humid as well. Skies will be mostly sunny, so looking like a nice day for any Memorial Day plans.

If you're heading back to work on Tuesday, you'll be greeted with much hotter weather. High temperatures will soar to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will remain low on Wednesday, which is also the first day of June. Highs will once again soar to the low 90s.

A cold front will approach late on Thursday. Before we see any storms, temperatures will warm to the low 90s. Storms will be possible late.

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week. Highs will be in the low 80s with the chance for some afternoon storms.

