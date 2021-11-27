First Warning Forecast: A cold day today, nice warmup on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frigid start this morning with areas waking up in the 20s and low 30s! That's about 15 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Skies will stay mostly clear so we will only warm into the upper 40s today. But a warm front will push through for the second half of the weekend. That will mean an increase in clouds on Sunday along with an increase in temperatures. Most of us will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Yet another cold front will move in on Monday, knocking our high temperatures down into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. But then we start a warming trend and by Thursday and Friday we expect high temperatures back into the 60s. Unfortunately, we are expecting no rainfall over the next week. Our annual rainfall deficit is now approaching 9 inches!

Meteorologist April Loveland

