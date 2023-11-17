First Warning Forecast: A cold front brings a few showers and a cooler weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! We had a much warmer day today. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer Friday before a cold front brings some showers and a cool down heading into the weekend. There have been some changes to our Thanksgiving forecast too.

Clouds will be increasing ahead of the cold front tonight and Friday. Lows in the low 50s. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon. In the afternoon and evening, we could have some scattered rain showers passing through the Outer Banks and Albemarle Sound. Other coastal communities have the potential to see a stray shower or two, but most of the rain will be south.

Following this cold front, clouds will clear out Saturday and winds will become breezy. Those breezy northerly winds will drop high temperatures to the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. This entire weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will be even cooler Monday in the mid to upper 50s. That will be our coolest day of the week.

A system approaches and passes through on Tuesday. Expect widespread rain Tuesday into earlier Wednesday morning. Winds will be breezy too. Temperatures return to the more seasonable low to mid 60s with this system before dropping into the mid 50s on Thanksgiving behind the system. While Thanksgiving will be chilly, it will at least be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

