First Warning Forecast: A cold front brings another round of storms and Fall temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday morning! We have cooler, sunnier, and windier days on the horizon.

A cold front this evening will bring another round of storms before dropping temperatures for the rest of this week. Then, we’ll be between a high pressure system and Hurricane Lee. That will bring us strong northeast winds, tidal flooding, and a dangerous surf in the Atlantic to end the week.

Throughout the midday hours today, we’ll get to enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. You’ll want an umbrella on hand for later this afternoon and evening. That’s when we’ll have another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We dry out and clouds clear out tonight.

Lots of sunshine will be in store for Thursday and Friday along with stronger winds and cooler temperatures. Thursday will be in the upper 70s with 10-20 MPH northeast winds. Nuisance tidal flooding is possible during high tide 10 PM Thursday.

Tidal flooding is a bigger concern Friday. North-northeast winds of 15-25 MPH will bring us about a foot of inundation. So, expect typical flood-prone areas to have tidal flooding at high tide 10 AM and 10 PM Friday.

Both days will also feature a high rip current risk with no swimming recommended as breaking waves will be 5-8 feet in the Atlantic.

The end of our workweek will feel like fall with highs in the mid 70s Friday. We start to warm up this weekend, but stay mild. High temperatures in the lower 80s through the weekend into next week. Still plenty of sunshine and mostly dry. We have a chance for a few spotty showers Sunday afternoon/evening around a frontal boundary, but it doesn’t look like much rain right now.

