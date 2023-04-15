First Warning Forecast: A cold front brings storms late Sunday and a cool down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Summertime temperatures returned with highs in the low 80s today. We had a few showers, but most of us were able to dodge that activity. We have another chance for storms Sunday and even warmer temperatures on the way ahead of a cold front.

Tonight will be mostly clear and warm. Lows in the low 60s again. Sunday gets even warmer than today with highs in the mid 80s. Around the cold front, we will see isolated to scattered showers and storms. This activity could start as early as 3 PM and last throughout Sunday night.

wtkr

Behind the cold front, clouds clear out Monday morning and we’ll notice the cooler air. High temperatures in the low 70s to kick off the workweek.

This workweek will be another pleasant dry one filled with lots of sunshine. Our next system heads this way Friday. Temperatures will return to near 80° Thursday and Friday ahead of the approaching cold front.

wtkr

This front looks to bring us a couple rounds of isolated to scattered showers and storms Friday night and again Saturday evening/night. With that rain, temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday in the mid 70s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM