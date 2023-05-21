Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A cold front brings us 50/50 weather for Sunday

Wx Ovecast.png
Posted at 11:15 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 23:17:12-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday night! We have another round of showers and storms tonight into Sunday, then we move into a dry, cool, and breezy pattern.

Tonight, clouds increase and scattered showers/storms begin to move through around 1 AM from the west to the east. Scattered showers will continue throughout the night and much of Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s when you wake up Sunday.

Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png

Highs will be a little cooler, in the lower 70s. Behind the cold front, we dry out, lose the humidity, and clouds clear out Sunday afternoon.

Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Lots of sunshine is in store for Monday, helping temperatures warm a few degrees to the mid 70s. Then, we move into that cool and breezy stretch.

Starting Tuesday, winds pick up and high temperatures drop a few degrees to the low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions. That same weather repeats for Wednesday and Thursday. Very similar weather Friday and Saturday too, just a slightly increased rain chance. Late in the week a couple fronts in our vicinity could bring a few showers, but we look mostly dry right now.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

