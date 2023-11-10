First Warning Forecast: A cold front brings us a gloomy Veterans Day weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! A cold front passed through early this morning. It will bring us stronger winds, lots of cloud cover, some rain and stabilized high temperatures.

Temperatures will gradually drop throughout Friday. We're starting the day around 60°, dropping into the mid 50s this afternoon and mid 40s tonight. Northerly winds will continue to pick up as the day goes on. 10-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Light scattered rain showers are following this front, so we can expect some showers throughout Friday. However, it won't be a lot of rain.

Veterans Day will be dry, but still have a lot of lingering cloud cover. Highs in the upper 50s and less breezy.

Winds pick up again Sunday and temperatures get cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Sunday is looking like a mostly dry day, but the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks could see some isolated showers.

Next week starts off with lots of sunshine and a bit of a warming trend. Highs reach the low 60s midweek. By Thursday, we should reach the mid 60s.

