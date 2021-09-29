First Warning Forecast: A cold front brought Fall back; temps in the 70s

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday! A cold front passed through early this morning that will help us feel more like Fall for the rest of the week. A high pressure system is also moving in, sinking from the north over the Mid-Atlantic. That will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine. For the rest of the workweek, expect highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s, maybe even upper 40s for some of our inland communities.

This weekend gradually gets a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still plentiful sunshine and dry weather sticking around. As Hurricane Sam continues to move through the Atlantic, we’ll likely have a rougher surf this weekend into next week.

Next week, a cold front slowly heads our way. That will increase our rain chances a bit. Right now, it looks like isolated to scattered showers to start the workweek. High temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

