First Warning Forecast: A cold Valentine's Day, but Spring weather will soon return

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! If you looked out of your window at the right time this evening, you saw snow blowing around. Nothing really stuck though as the ground was warm and it was just a quick round of snow that mainly fell across coastal Virginia. Some flurries may be seen on Valentine's day, but Spring weather is on its way!

As temperatures continue to drop below freezing tonight, anything that's wet on the ground could freeze and create a few slick spots on roads late tonight into early Monday morning. Be careful of black ice during your morning commute.

Valentine's Day this year is going to be cold. We start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s warming up to near 40°. Early in the morning and again late in the day we'll see some sunshine. Midday we'll have clouds and a few flurries. Monday stays breezy with northwest winds of 10-20 MPH, making it feel like temperatures only reach the low 30s.

We hop on a warming trend Tuesday when temperatures climb into the mid 40s and stay on this warming trend through Thursday when highs reach 70°. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday and increasing clouds Wednesday. Lots of clouds and windy conditions most of the day Thursday. Late Thursday evening scattered rain showers begin ahead of an approaching cold front.

This cold front will move through Friday morning and keep the scattered rain showers around through Friday evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s Friday will be reached in the morning as temperatures gradually drop throughout the day down to the lower 30s Friday night.

Next weekend stays a bit below average with temperatures around 50°, but it looks dry with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

