First Warning Forecast: A cool start to Spring

Happy Sunday evening! We had a nice St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry conditions. A cold front passes through tonight, cooling us down for the first week of Spring.

We could see some scattered showers in the middle of the night, but by sunrise we should be dry. Overnight lows drop to around 50°. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be much cooler in the mid 50s.

Spring begins on Tuesday with well below-normal temperatures in the mid 50s. At least there will be tons of sunshine. Lots of sunshine continues through Thursday.

On Wednesday, temperatures jump up to the mid to upper 60s before a dry cold front knocks them back down to the mid 50s Thursday.

In time for the weekend, a low pressure system rides offshore along the East Coast. This will bring us scattered to widespread rain Friday evening throughout the day Saturday. Winds will also pick up for the weekend. Sunday looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

