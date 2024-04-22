First Warning Forecast: A cool start to the week, Midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool start to the week. Tracking showers for midweek. Several days in the 60s and 70s this week.

Clearing skies today as we go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs will struggle to reach 60 today. Chilly tonight as many spots drop into the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for several inland counties.

A step warmer tomorrow as we climb into the upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow. We will warm into the mid 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will move through and will bring in scattered showers Wednesday, mainly mid morning to early afternoon.

Highs will drop to the low and mid 60s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm back into the 70s this weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

