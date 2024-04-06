First Warning Forecast: A cool weekend followed by a warmer workweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cool and breezy Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will build in during the afternoon. Models are hinting at a few sprinkles when clouds build in. Doesn't look like anything major and most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will top out in in the mid 50s today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.

Less wind and more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

A warming trend will kick in on Monday. Skies will turn partly cloudy and temperatures will warm to the mid 60s, which is normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in on Tuesday, but it will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will once again warm to the mid 70s.

A better chance for showers by Thursday as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s. It will be breezy, with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

A few showers will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Temperatures will be similar with highs in the low 70s. We should see some clearing by the afternoon.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar