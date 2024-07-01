First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid to start the work week. A return to heat, humidity, and storms to end the week.

Showers and storms will move out through the morning, and we will see clearing skies by midday. Expect sunshine this afternoon with temperatures struggling to reach the 80s. Humidity will be much lower today than over the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Another nice day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for this time of year). Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Picking up the heat and humidity for the 4th of July. Highs will warm to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

A typical summer pattern for Friday and the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Beryl approaching the Windward Islands. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands this morning and across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late today through Wednesday. Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean. Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Chris moves inland over eastern Mexico. Weakening is expected as Chris moves farther inland, and the system will likely dissipate over the higher terrain later today.

Watching an area of low pressure about 1000 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle part of this week while it moves across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

