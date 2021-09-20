First Warning Forecast: A cooling trend begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Earlier today we had a few showers pop-up and travel mainly through our North Carolina counties. Those few showers came from a weak cold front that passed through. Heading into tonight, we'll all be dry.

Late tonight, we could see some patchy fog forming, especially in those places that saw showers today. Lows will be a bit cooler in the mid 60s. That kicks off our cooling trend.

Monday high temperatures will be around 80°. Clouds gradually increase as the day goes on and we'll be able to remain dry. Clouds continue to increase throughout Tuesday ahead of an approaching strong cold front. We could have a few showers pop-up Tuesday afternoon and evening well ahead of that front. Expect scattered showers throughout Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms Thursday as that front slowly passes through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. A few lingering showers are possible earlier Friday morning.

With the cold front expected to pass through Thursday morning, temperatures Thursday will be cooler in the upper 70s. Thursday night, lows drop into the low 60s and likely upper 50s for some. Friday and Saturday stay cool in the mid 70s for highs. By Sunday, we start to warm up again, but stay pleasantly Fall-like with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Next weekend looks pleasant. Dry with lots of sunshine as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the southeastern United States.

If you're planning to be out on the water this week, watch for a higher surf. All week waves are expected to be 3-4 feet in the Atlantic, likely a moderate to high rip current risk each day.

In the tropics, there's Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both are forecast to stay out to sea and bring no impacts to land.

