First Warning Forecast: A couple cold fronts put temperatures in a falling trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday night! A couple cold fronts will drop our temperatures a decent amount through the weekend. They also bring us increased rain chances.

There will be more clouds than sunshine Friday. It will also be much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s for most. A lot of locations will be able to stay dry, but in the evening, isolated showers could pop up. Northeastern North Carolina could have a few isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s. Another mostly cloudy, mostly dry day. Spotty showers are possible in the morning and afternoon.

Sunday is the coolest day and has the greatest rain chance. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday afternoon and evening continuing into earlier Monday morning is when scattered rain will make its way through Hampton Roads. The Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula look like they’ll dodge this Sunday rain.

Monday stays cool with highs in the low 60s. We’ll also see some more sunshine returning.

These rain showers will help to wash some of the pollen away. Much lower pollen levels Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday look dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures briefly warm up to the upper 60s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday before dropping back down to the low 60s Thursday.