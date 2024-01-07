First Warning Forecast: A couple dry days before potentially strong storms Tuesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We have since dried out from a soggy day. We’ve got a couple more rainy days on the way next week.

Clouds will return Sunday morning, but we remain dry. More sunshine later in the day. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunday afternoon, a stray shower is possible, but most areas stay dry.

The workweek starts off chilly. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. At least there will be lots of sunshine.

Tuesday is the day to keep an eye on. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some severe thunderstorms develop in the evening hours. The Outer Banks is already in an area being watched by the Storm Prediction Center. Usually when that happens this far out, that translates to at least a Level 2 of 5 severe risk during the event. We’ll of course continue to monitor this system and keep you updated.

Ahead of the storms Tuesday, temperatures soar into the low 60s with strong southerly winds. Scattered rain looks to move in by the afternoon with a powerful storm line starting to move through around 7 PM that lasts into the night. Because this event is so far out, the timing could of course change. This is just how it looks right now. Around 2” of rain is forecast to fall. If we do see severe storms, damaging winds, flooding rain, and a brief tornado all look like possibilities.

We dry out early Wednesday morning. Winds will still be strong following that system and temperatures cool down to the mid 50s.

Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs staying in the mid 50s.

Another rainmaker heads our way for the weekend. Scattered showers are possible late Friday throughout Saturday. It’ll be a warmer rain event again with highs around 60° Saturday.

