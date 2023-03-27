First Warning Forecast: A couple more rounds of rain and an eventual drop in temperaturesv

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Some of us had wet weather earlier today. As this boundary sticks around, more wet weather is on the way. So is a brief cool down.

Tonight, clouds will increase again. Lows drop to around 50° early in the night, then begin to rise. Our next round of rain with embedded thunderstorms will be throughout Monday morning. Scattered activity likely begins around 4 AM and continues until 1 PM. After that, spotty showers will be around the rest of the day. Highs on Monday will still be pleasant in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, another round of showers is possible later in the evening continuing into earlier Wednesday morning. Throughout the day, we’ll be able to see a little bit of sunshine through the clouds. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s.

High temperatures stay in the mid 50s Wednesday. High pressure starts to move in and clears out the clouds and rain earlier in the day. Under the influence of high pressure, Thursday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures also start trending in the opposite direction again. Highs around 60°.

Another system heads our way Friday. With the warm front from that system moving over us, winds will pick up and temperatures will rise into the low 70s. Temperatures continue to rise into the upper 70s Saturday. Around the cold front Saturday evening, we could have a line of storms pass through.

Behind this system, Sunday will be drier, sunnier, and less windy. Highs will be cooler too, but seasonable in the low 60s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM