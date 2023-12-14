Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A dip in temperatures Thursday; Tracking a coastal storm this weekend

Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 06:29:44-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! We have a chill in the air today, but soon, temperatures will warm up as rain moves in.

There's a dip in temperatures today. Highs in the mid 40s will feel like the upper 30s with breezy 10-20 MPH north-northeasterly winds. At least there will be lots of sunshine.

Sunshine continues Friday with a warm up. Highs in the mid 50s. We stay in the mid 50s Saturday, but clouds increase as the day goes on ahead of the coastal low that will impact us Sunday into Monday.

Both Sunday and Monday will be very windy. Widespread rain starts to move in late Sunday morning/early afternoon and lasts through the night. We should see most of the rain clearing out by the Monday morning commute. Isolated showers will be possible on the backside of this system Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout this system, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low 60s. Following this system, temperatures will be cooler in the upper 40s for highs beginning Tuesday.

