First Warning Forecast: A dreary day will lead to a cold night

Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 13, 2023
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at midnight tonight and last through 9 AM Tuesday. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Be sure to protect your plants!

A FREEZE WATCH will go into effect late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Be sure to bundle up over the next few mornings! Temperatures will fall into the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before rebounding Friday morning.

High temperatures will continue to trend below normal through midweek. The normal high for this time of year is 59°. Expect highs in the low 50s until we warm to near 60 on Thursday. Highs will then soar to near 70 for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

Pollen Forecast:

Rain chances will remain low through the end of the work week. The next weather maker will move in on Saturday and bring showers to the area.

Meteorologist April Loveland

