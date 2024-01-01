First Warning Forecast: A dry and mild start to the new year

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy end of 2023! It’s looking like a decent first week of the new year, but wind, rain showers, and fluctuating temperatures are all in store.

As we ring in 2024 tonight, temperatures will be in the mid 30s and it’ll be dry.

We stay dry for the first half of the week ahead. Temperatures will fluctuate some. Highs on Monday in the low 50s drop to highs in the mid 40s on Tuesday. Winds will also be breezy Tuesday. Then, temperatures return to the low 50s Wednesday.

A low pressure system Thursday looks to bring us scattered rain showers and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s again.

High pressure briefly brings us sunshine Friday before another system brings us scattered rain showers later Saturday into Sunday. This system also looks to bring breezy winds and slightly warmer air. Highs in the seasonable low 50s this weekend.

