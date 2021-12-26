First Warning Forecast: A dry cold front Sunday starts to cool temperatures down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Merry Christmas! Christmas 2021 was a Florida Christmas! We had a very warm and windy day with high temperatures reaching around 70°. Perfect for breaking in any new toys outside!

Tonight remains windy and relatively warm. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s. West-southwest winds of 10-20 MPH continue ahead of a dry cold front Sunday morning.

Since it's a dry front, we'll stay with dry weather and a mostly clear sky Sunday, but temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs for the first day of Kwanzaa will be in the low to mid 60s.

Next week we move into an unsettled weather pattern that will last into the new year. Expect much of the week to be mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances and up and down temperatures. We start the week in the mid 50s on Monday, gradually returning to the low 70s by Wednesday. We also stay mostly dry with just a few afternoon sprinkles possible the first half of the week.

A cold front Thursday brings us stronger winds Wednesday and Thursday as well as widespread rain all day Thursday. It also gradually cools us back down. Temperatures in the mid 60s Thursday drop to highs in the mid 50s New Year's Eve where they'll stay for the start of 2022.

New Year's Eve night looks pleasant for any parties you have planned. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s and mostly dry.

