First Warning Forecast: A dry, sunny stretch continues for a while; Temperatures continue to drop

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We enjoyed lots of sunshine today, but temperatures were a little cooler. This sunny, cooling trend continues through the weekend. Eventually, late next week a system heads our way, bringing rain and maybe a few snowflakes.

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop to the mid 30s. There will be lots of sunshine to kick off Saturday, then in the afternoon a disturbance will bring passing clouds. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Tons of sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, but temperatures become even colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

wtkr

High temperatures will stay in the mid 40s each day throughout the workweek until Friday. Overnight lows will be around freezing. Friday, we get an arctic blast of cold air. Highs likely only warm into the mid 30s.

Our forecast for late next week has a lot of uncertainty. The setup is a coastal low pressure system riding along the East Coast Thursday and a powerful system near the Great Lakes heading east. These two systems look to merge to our north on Friday. That’s why there’s a lot of uncertainty. Any small shift in the track, timing, or strength of either of these lows could create big swings in our forecast.

wtkr

Currently, it looks like a rain event with the coastal low Thursday. Then, we could see rain transitioning to snow at the tail end of the second event Friday afternoon. Again, there’s still too much uncertainty to make a call on any wintry precipitation just yet. Don’t adjust any plans or get too excited over the potential. Stay tuned for more details as this event gets closer and the track/timing gets nailed down even better.