First Warning Forecast: A few more days of heat, then showers and a cool down

Mostly clear, but not as cool overnight. Lows will cool to the mid and upper 60s.

Another warm day on tap Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

The warm weather with prevail through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the 90 degree mark. A cold front will move through which will bring us a little bit of rain and a much-deserved cool down.

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs in the low and mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

Fiona is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday and to the north on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph, with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Meteorologist April Loveland

