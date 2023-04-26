First Warning Forecast: A few showers early Thursday, severe threat Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Unsettled weather starting on Thursday and lasting through Monday. Grab the rain gear if you're heading out over the next few days.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, with drier conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70.

WTKR News 3

A few degrees cooler on Friday. Expect highs in the upper 60s. As of now, looks like there will be two rounds of showers and storms. First round will occur during the morning hours. We should then get some drier conditions by the afternoon. Another round will move through during the evening hours. We do have the chance for some strong to severe storms. A portion of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms. That means isolated severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be for damaging wind gusts.

WTKR News 3

A few showers will be possible on Saturday, but nothing too major. It will be on the windy side with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday. Especially later in the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Showers will linger into Monday with highs near 70.

WTKR News 3

Sunshine will finally break out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s on Tuesday and near 70 on Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

