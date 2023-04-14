First Warning Forecast: A few showers this weekend, but plenty of dry breaks to enjoy the 80s

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We said goodbye to the sun and welcomed some rain today. We still have a few rain chances this weekend, but not a washout by any means.

Spotty showers continue tonight and into Saturday, especially earlier Saturday morning when we’ll likely see a round of isolated to widely scattered rain. At times, we’ll see sunshine, especially later in the day Saturday. High temperatures will warm to around 80°.

wtkr

Sunday gets a couple degrees warm, still staying in the low 80s. Late in the day and overnight, we’ll have isolated to scattered showers around a cold front. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough rain to help out our awful pollen situation.

wtkr

Behind this system, we’re in for a cooler, drier stretch for the workweek.

Clouds clear out Monday and temperatures begin to drop. Highs Monday in the mid 70s continue to drop to highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The first half of the week will also be breezy as high pressure starts to settle in.

wtkr

The second half of the week, temperatures will start to warm up a little more into the low to mid 70s. Tons of sunshine continues all week long.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM