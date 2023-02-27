First Warning Forecast: A few showers tonight, a mild last day of February

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Today will be a few degrees milder in the mid 50s. More clouds will be around and we will see a few showers by this evening.
The spring-like stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week.
Tuesday is looking gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the upper 60s.
A little wet and unsettled by the end of the week. Expect showers on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs near 70. A little cooler, but still not bad on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
We'll dry out and cool down by the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the low and mid 50s.
