First Warning Forecast: A few spotty showers, more sunshine and cooler for Easter

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds than sunshine today with near-normal high temperatures. Expect highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front will move through this afternoon and evening. We'll keep a slight chance for a few spotty showers.

Much cooler behind the cold front. Easter Sunday will feature clearing skies with below-normal temperatures. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s which is 10 degrees cooler than normal and 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

An area of low pressure will move in on Monday. It will be a chilly and messy day with highs in the upper 50s with rain and wind.

A few lingering showers on Tuesday, followed by clearing skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

Lots of sunshine by Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will finally start trending warmer on Thursday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the low70s. Even warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

