First Warning Forecast: A few spotty showers tonight, clearing & cooler Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move through bringing a chance for a few spotty showers tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. It will be a bit on the breezy side.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs back into the low 50s.

Grab the umbrellas on Thursday! Scattered showers will be possible, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50.

A big cool down just in time to end the work week. Expect highs to only warm to the low 40s. Back to normal temperatures on Saturday. Expect highs in the low 50s with rain and wind. Showers will be possible Sunday morning with highs in the low 50s.

