First Warning Forecast: A few storm chances next week

It was an absolutely beautiful day today! Dry with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees. The perfect weather for the sand soccer championships on Virginia Beach!

It wasn't quite as pleasant to be in the water though. Today we have a moderate rip current risk for our Virginia beaches and a high rip current risk in the Outer Banks until 8 PM. Tomorrow, a moderate rip current risk will be out for the Outer Banks while Virginia Beach should be in a low risk.

Throughout the night tonight, we stay dry and less humid. Lows drop to the mid 60s. To start off the workweek, temperatures and humidity will be on the rise ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Highs Monday in the mid 80s. This cold front will slowly pass through Tuesday morning. Around the front, Monday afternoon into Monday night, we could have a line of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms move from the north to the south. Any storms that develop could become strong to severe. We are under a Level 1 risk for Monday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Once the cold front passes through, the atmosphere remains a bit unsettled. Tuesday afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across our North Carolina counties. Again, a Level 1 severe risk is out for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats will still be damaging winds and large hail.

Following the frontal passage, temperatures will get cooler again and we'll lose the humidity for the second half of the workweek. Highs around 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. A few more showers or storms are possible Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. North Carolina again has a bit of a better chance at seeing precipitation Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should be nice dry days. Friday will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s ahead of another approaching system.

This next system will bring us isolated to scattered showers next weekend. Next Saturday will be hot near 90 degrees with humidity increasing.

