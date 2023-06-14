First Warning Forecast: A few storms through the end of the week, nice weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend near-normal for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The normal high in Norfolk is 85°. Expect highs to be in the low and mid 80s through Sunday.

A few showers will be possible overnight with a couple spotty storms possible on Thursday. Rain chances will continue to go up on Friday. We will have to keep an eye on the potential for a severe threat.

Good news! The weekend is looking dry. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, while we'll see a few more clouds build in for Father's Day. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday.

We'll enter an unsettled stretch of weather on Juneteenth. Expect the chance for showers and storms. Wet weather will continue to be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool a bit. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday and the upper 70s again for the First Day of Summer.

We'll start to feel the humidity creep up as well. Monday will definitely be on the humid side.

