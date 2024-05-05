First Warning Forecast: A few storms today, Warm and unsettled weather ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are entering an unsettled stretch of weather. Showers and storms will be possible daily, with warm temperatures. Be sure to keep the rain gear and New 3 app handy this week!

Today, expect a few spotty showers during the morning, with better chances for some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue for the work week.

Showers and storms will be likely on Monday. Temperatures will top out right around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day. Temperatures will soar to 90! It will also be our driest day. A few storms will be possible by nightfall.

Basically the same story by Thursday. Scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s. A little cool down on Friday. Scattered storms will continue to be possible with highs near 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar