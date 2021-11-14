First Warning Forecast: A frigid start, lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A Freeze Warning is in effect for many of our communities until 9 am. Many areas have fallen into the 30s and we even have some areas in the 20s! Brr! After a frigid start today, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be dry. Another cold front will cross late with just a few clouds building in.The clouds will help to keep temperatures up a bit. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A few clouds to kick off the work week with more sunshine as the day progresses. It will be chilly and windy with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s making for another frigid night and start to the day Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to be in control Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday which will help to bring in some warmer air.

Highs will warm to near 70 on both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in Thursday with a slight chance for a spotty shower. Again, the front is looking mainly dry. We will probably just have to deal with a few more clouds.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

