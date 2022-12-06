First Warning Forecast: A gloomy, mild and unsettled stretch of weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A slow-moving warm front will push into the region today. Ahead of that front clouds will increase along with our temperatures. We should top out in the low 60s with showers around throughout the day. It won't be a complete washout though.

By Wednesday afternoon, the rain should move out, leaving the warmer temperatures behind for a little while. Most of us can expect high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The warmest temperatures come on Wednesday along with more showers.

Thursday will be another mild day with highs near 60°. There will still be plenty of clouds around, and a slight chance for a shower.

A cold front pushes in on Friday bringing another good chance for rain and then dropping temperatures. It looks like we will top out at a near normal 56° on Friday.

The coolest air returns for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s. We expect partly cloudy skies both days this weekend, with a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

