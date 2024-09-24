First Warning Forecast: A gloomy stretch with hit-or-miss showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect clouds and unsettled weather for the rest of the work week.

A few showers will be possible here and there this morning. Clouds will stick around all day, so don't expect a whole lot of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will feature another chance for showers, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. Keep an umbrella handy! Thursday is looking mainly dry with more clouds than anything. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s once again.

We continue to keep an eye on a potential tropical system in the gulf. Right now, looks like any moisture from that will stay to our southwest by the end of the week and into the weekend. We are, however, still keeping rain chances in for Friday and the weekend. If we do end up getting some moisture, the wettest day will be Friday.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

