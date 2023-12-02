First Warning Forecast: A spring-like weekend with clouds and showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A taste of spring this weekend! Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. An area of low pressure will approach from the southwest. This will bring the chance for showers this afternoon. Grab the umbrella or rain coat before you head out the door because showers will be scattered. The clouds and gloom will stick around all day.

Light showers will continue to be possible on Sunday, again, not a complete washout. Temperatures will once again soar well into the 60s.

Drier conditions to kick off the work week, but clouds will hang around for most of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still mild for this time of year. Expect highs right around the 60 degree mark.

The cooling and drying trend will continue into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Even cooler on Wednesday with highs near 50. Winds will ramp up late Wednesday in Thursday. It will be windy and cold on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. The dry weather will continue to end the work week. It will turn milder, with highs in the mid 50s.

