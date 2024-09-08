First Warning Forecast: A gorgeous stretch of weather ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A refreshing change with lots of sun today. Highs will sit about 10 degrees below normal in the low 70s. It’s an ideal day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

It'll be sunny and comfy to kick off the workweek with highs in the upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine Tuesday continues the sunny streak with highs in the low 80s. With no rain in the forecast, it’s another excellent day to be outdoors.

It'll be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Expect a few clouds to dot the sky, but they won’t interfere with your plans.

Thursday brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim, so it'll be another fantastic day for outdoor activities.

Friday wraps up the week with highs falling back into the upper 70s. Expect more clouds than sunshine.

Meteorologist April Loveland

